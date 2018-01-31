Jack Colback set for deadline day exit at Newcastle as Henri Saivet completes loan move

Jack Colback's in talks over a deadline day move away from Newcastle United.

The midfielder is understood to be in talks with Championship club Nottingham Forest, now managed by Aitor Karanka.

It is unclear if the discussions are over a loan or a permanent move.

LIVE: Newcastle United transfer news

The 28-year-old has been training at Newcastle's Academy since last summer after being told by Rafa Benitez he was not in his plans.

Colback, signed on a free transfer in 2014 after his Sunderland contract expired, has played a handful of games for United's Under-23 side this season.

Meanwhile, United midfielder Henri Saivet has joined Sivasspor on loan until the end of the season after undergoing a medical at the Turkish club.