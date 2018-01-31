Jack Colback set for loan move away from Newcastle – five months after axe from Rafa Benitez's squad

Jack Colback's set to join Nottingham Forest on loan until the end of the season.

The Newcastle United midfielder was told last summer that he was not in Rafa Benitez's plans.

However, the 28-year-old wasn't able to secure a move away from the club in the last transfer window.

Colback, signed as a free agent after his Sunderland contract expired in 2014, has trained at the club's Academy for the past five months.

The Killingworth-born player has made a handful of appearances for United's Under-23 side.

Forest are understood to have agreed a loan deal with Newcastle for Colback, who has another year left on his St James's Park contract.