Jacob Murphy and Jamaal Lascelles react on Instagram to £15m deal as Ivan Toney weighs in

The Premier League season gets underway in just a matter of days now.

By James Copley
Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 11:00 am

Steve Bruce’s side are set to face West Ham United this Saturday in both clubs opening game of the 2021-22 top-flight season.

The Magpies have recently enjoyed friendlies against Doncaster Rovers, York City, Harrogate Town and Burton Albion as Bruce eyes another season with the Tynesiders.

Newcastle also won a pre-season match against Premier League newcomers Norwich City at St James’ Park last weekend.

Adam Armstrong during his time at Blackburn Rovers.

Here, though, we take a look at the latest stories doing the rounds this morning:

Jacob Murphy and Jamaal Lascelles have reacted to Adam Armstrong’s £15m move to Southampton.

The former Newcastle striker departed the Magpies back in 2018, joining Blackburn Rovers following a successful loan stint at Ewood Park.

Newcastle sold Armstrong to Blackburn for a reported £1.75m.

Armstrong, 24, netted 28 goals for Rovers in the Championship last season and 16 the season before.

That stunning form lead to Premier League interest, with Southampton paying £15m to bring the striker to St Mary’s following the departure of Danny Ings to Aston Villa.

The goal machine has penned a four-year deal at Saints and will likely play against the Magpies in the top-flight this season.

And there was some interesting Instagram reaction to the deal from Newcastle players past and present:

Former Magpie Ivan Toney said: “Now that’s what I love to see.”

Newcastle attacker Murphy stated: “So deserved Arma,” whilst captain Lascelles added: “Congrats bro.”

And reserve goalkeeper Mark Gillespie said: “Good luck mate.”

