Steve Bruce’s side are set to face West Ham United this Saturday in both clubs opening game of the 2021-22 top-flight season.

The Magpies have recently enjoyed friendlies against Doncaster Rovers, York City, Harrogate Town and Burton Albion as Bruce eyes another season with the Tynesiders.

Newcastle also won a pre-season match against Premier League newcomers Norwich City at St James’ Park last weekend.

Adam Armstrong during his time at Blackburn Rovers.

Jacob Murphy and Jamaal Lascelles have reacted to Adam Armstrong’s £15m move to Southampton.

The former Newcastle striker departed the Magpies back in 2018, joining Blackburn Rovers following a successful loan stint at Ewood Park.

Newcastle sold Armstrong to Blackburn for a reported £1.75m.

Armstrong, 24, netted 28 goals for Rovers in the Championship last season and 16 the season before.

That stunning form lead to Premier League interest, with Southampton paying £15m to bring the striker to St Mary’s following the departure of Danny Ings to Aston Villa.

The goal machine has penned a four-year deal at Saints and will likely play against the Magpies in the top-flight this season.

And there was some interesting Instagram reaction to the deal from Newcastle players past and present:

Former Magpie Ivan Toney said: “Now that’s what I love to see.”

Newcastle attacker Murphy stated: “So deserved Arma,” whilst captain Lascelles added: “Congrats bro.”

And reserve goalkeeper Mark Gillespie said: “Good luck mate.”

