Jacob Murphy and Jamaal Lascelles react on Instagram to £15m deal as Ivan Toney weighs in
The Premier League season gets underway in just a matter of days now.
Steve Bruce’s side are set to face West Ham United this Saturday in both clubs opening game of the 2021-22 top-flight season.
The Magpies have recently enjoyed friendlies against Doncaster Rovers, York City, Harrogate Town and Burton Albion as Bruce eyes another season with the Tynesiders.
Newcastle also won a pre-season match against Premier League newcomers Norwich City at St James’ Park last weekend.
Here, though, we take a look at the latest stories doing the rounds this morning:
Jacob Murphy and Jamaal Lascelles have reacted to Adam Armstrong’s £15m move to Southampton.
The former Newcastle striker departed the Magpies back in 2018, joining Blackburn Rovers following a successful loan stint at Ewood Park.
Newcastle sold Armstrong to Blackburn for a reported £1.75m.
Armstrong, 24, netted 28 goals for Rovers in the Championship last season and 16 the season before.
That stunning form lead to Premier League interest, with Southampton paying £15m to bring the striker to St Mary’s following the departure of Danny Ings to Aston Villa.
The goal machine has penned a four-year deal at Saints and will likely play against the Magpies in the top-flight this season.
And there was some interesting Instagram reaction to the deal from Newcastle players past and present:
Former Magpie Ivan Toney said: “Now that’s what I love to see.”
Newcastle attacker Murphy stated: “So deserved Arma,” whilst captain Lascelles added: “Congrats bro.”
And reserve goalkeeper Mark Gillespie said: “Good luck mate.”