Jacob Murphy handed Newcastle start as Chelsea make EIGHT changes

Jacob Murphy has been recalled to Newcastle United's starting XI for the final game of the season.

Rafa Benitez's 10th-placed side take on Chelsea at St James's Park this afternoon (3pm kick-off).

And winger Murphy replaces on-loan Kenedy, ineligible to play against his parent club, in Benitez's starting XI.

Otherwise, Benitez has named an unchanged team.

Newcastle have lost their last four Premier League games.

Meanwhile, FA Cup finalists Chelsea have made eight changes.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka; Yedlin, Lascelles, Lejeune, Dummett; Diame, Shelvey; Ritchie, Perez, Murphy; Gayle. Subs: Darlow, Manquillo, Haidara, Gamez, Hayden, Merino, Joselu.

CHELSEA: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Cahill; Moses, Barkley, Kante, Bakayoko, Emerson; Hazard, Giroud. Subs: Caballero, Rudiger, Alonso, Fabregas, Willian, Pedro, Morata.