Jacob Murphy loves what ‘awesome’ Newcastle United teammate has done this season

Newcastle United head to Villa Park on the back of six-straight wins in all competitions, having named the same starting XI in all of those matches.

Both Eddie Howe and Jason Tindall have been afforded the luxury of naming a very settled side in recent weeks - a luxury that has rewarded them with 15 Premier League points and a Carabao Cup trophy. With a very solid back line, one of the very best midfield threes in the country and a red-hot front-three, there are few changes, if any, for Tindall to consider ahead of Saturday evening’s game.

Newcastle have even been boosted by the confirmation that Joelinton will not receive a two-match ban for accumulation of yellow cards. The Brazilian had been walking a disciplinary tightrope for a number of weeks and was just one booking away from a ban.

However, he avoided picking up that yellow card in all five of his previous appearances with Wednesday’s game marking the final match of the 32-game threshold for a two-match ban to be applied. All in all it has been a very good few weeks for Newcastle United - with a couple of men starring at every possible turn.

Jacob Murphy on ‘awesome’ Sandro Tonali

If you were to ask any Newcastle United supporter who has impressed the most in the last six weeks or so, you wouldn’t find many that didn’t list Jacob Murphy or Sandro Tonali in their top two. The pair have been simply brilliant with Tonali’s all-energy displays bolstering an already stacked midfield whilst Murphy continues to rack-up goals and assists.

The former Norwich City man has registered nine goals and 13 assists in all competitions this season, with three of each coming in his last four appearances. With Anthony Gordon back from injury and suspension, and with Harvey Barnes on the other flank in similarly good form, there are plenty of wide options at Tindall’s disposal and Murphy believes that can only benefit the team: “It’s what we need, healthy competition,” he told the Gazette.

“Prior to what happened with Gordy, he was in great form as well. We always have to step up when we get the opportunity and that’s what everyone is doing at the moment, stepping up. It’s why we keep putting in the performances that we do.”

Murphy was also asked about Tonali’s impact in midfield and for his thoughts on the Italian which Newcastle United forked out £55m to sign in 2023 - a fee that now looks like being an absolute bargain: “He's just awesome, in and out of possession.” Murphy grinned.

“You see that he covers every blade of grass, he's super composed on the ball and that frees up Bruno (Guimaraes) and Joelinton. Those guys combine as a three.

“The balance and harmony (of those three) is really sweet at the moment and they compliment each other really well which means you get fed the ball more off the back of it. Great.”

A win for the Magpies on Saturday evening would see them move eight points clear of Villa in the Premier League table with just five games of the season left to play.