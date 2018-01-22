Jacob Murphy on THAT goal against Ederson, his Newcastle form – and his hopes for the future

Jacob Murphy says he knew exactly how he was going to beat Ederson – before he took to the field at the Etihad Stadium.

The Newcastle United winger scored his first goal for the club in Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Manchester City.

Murphy, sent clear by Ciaran Clark, lifted the ball over the advancing goalkeeper.

The 22-year-old – who has steadily grown in confidence over the past two months – had done his homework on Brazil international Ederson before the game.

“It was a great feeling to finally score for Newcastle – I’m buzzing for that,” said Murphy, who had been recalled to the starting XI by manager Rafa Benitez.

“But, ultimately, the result didn’t go our way, so that maybe puts a little bit of a dampener on it. Now, it’s on to the next one.”

I’d seen highlights in recent weeks that people were chipping the goalie, so I just thought ‘keep your composure. Jacob Murphy

Murphy had watched videos of Ederson before the game.

“I felt confident I would score,” he said.

“I’d seen highlights in recent weeks that people were chipping the goalie, so I just thought ‘keep your composure’, and then hopefully he goes down.

“He did that, and I just put it over him.”

Murphy, a boyhood United fan, is hoping that it’s the first of many Premier League goals for the club.

After the match, he tweeted that he was “hungry for more”.

“I’m building things up,” said Murphy.

“I knew once I started playing more minutes, I could produce for the team, with goals and assists.

“It’s all about keeping on contributing now.”

Sergio Aguero scored a perfect hat-trick for the Premier League leaders to take his goal tally against Newcastle to 14 goals from 12 games.

United, however, were in the game until Aguero scored his third goal seven minutes from time.

“We made it hard for them,” said Murphy, signed from Norwich last summer in a £12million deal.

“It was all about trying to contain them in the first half, and then take the chances if we got them, but that wasn’t the case in the first half.

“In the second half, we went for it a bit more, and we created some good chances.

“We went for it a bit earlier on.

“We saw an opportunity and tried to take it, and were close in the game at 2-1.

“Maybe we could have got the equaliser, but we got stung with the third goal.

“The positives we can take is that we were creating chances against a top team.

“You could see in the second half we were putting on pressure, and I think we’ve got to do that more.”

United take on Chelsea on Sunday in an FA Cup tie at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League champions beat Championship club Norwich in a replay last week to book their place in the competition’s fourth round.

Murphy’s twin brother Josh was in the Norwich side beaten on penalties at Stamford Bridge.

And the England Under-21 international had been hoping for a reunion with his sibling, who had converted his penalty in the shootout.

“I would have preferred it to be Norwich,” said Murphy.

“They played excellent in that game, but that can give us good hope, the way they played.

“Hopefully, we can take the game to Chelsea. At the end of the day, it’s 11 men against 11 men.

“We have to roll our sleeves up, dig in, and I’m sure we can put in a good fight against Chelsea.”