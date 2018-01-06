Jacob Murphy reveals what he told himself when he was struggling at Newcastle

Jacob Murphy has revealed how he got his Newcastle United career up and running.

The winger joined the club from Norwich City in a £12million deal last summer.

But the 22-year-old, a boyhood Newcastle fan, had a difficult start to his Premier League career at St James's Park.

Murphy, however, has now found his feet at United, and he had his best game yet for the club in the New Year's Day win over Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium.

And the England Under-21 international could start this afternoon's third-round FA Cup tie against Luton Town at St James's Park.

Jacob Murphy, left, and Jonjo Shelvey

"I was just dying to play," Murphy told the matchday programme.

"And when I was coming on, I was putting pressure on myself, trying to do things that I don't normally do, because I was trying to catch the eye, get fans of their seats and stuff.

"Then I just thought 'wait – stick to what you know, and it'll come good in time'.

"Once I started the games, from the Manchester United game, it took me 10 or 15 minutes to settle into the match, but then things were coming off for me and I started finding more confidence.

"As each game's gone on, and I've played more minutes, I've relaxed into it.

"I like to think I'm a confident boy, but when I was coming on and not doing well, people weren't really taking to me straight away.

"It was a bit like 'am I ever going to play well?'. But I know that, in time, it would come good. All I needed was a run of games to find my feet, and then I'd be cooking on gas."