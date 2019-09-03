Jacob Murphy's inconsistent start at Sheffield Wednesday mirrors his Newcastle United career
It’s been a mixed bag at Sheffield Wednesday for Jacob Murphy since his loan arrival from Newcastle United.
The winger broke on the scene at Hillsborough with a bang – netting on debut against Barnsley in a 2-0 win.
But since then it’s a struggle – Murphy, a £10million Rafa Benitez signing, was withdrawn at half-time against Preston, then benched for the weekend clash with QPR.
Interim boss Lee Bullen, speaking to the Sheffield Star, is happy to stick with his man, though.
And Bullen believes the best is yet to come from the player, shipped out by head coach Steve Bruce after a patchy pre-season only further underlined doubts about the player’s ability to produce for the Magpies.
“He’s been very good and then a little bit quiet at times. I think he’ll admit that himself.
"He held his hand up at Preston. But you can see from some of the flashes early on, I think it was the first minute against Rotherham. He skins the boy, puts it through his legs, gets up the line.
"And that’s what we need to see more of and that’s what we’re trying to encourage him to do. We want him to get the ball to feet and get driving at defenders because there’s nothing worse for any full-back than when you’ve got a winger who’s willing to pick it up and drive at you.
"I think he’s quite enjoying himself, but I think he knows there’s more in the tank and we’re trying to encourage him to get that out of him."