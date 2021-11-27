Jamaal Lascelles and Matt Ritchie must now serve one-game bans after being booked for the fifth time this season in this afternoon’s 2-0 defeat to Arsenal.

Lascelles and Ritchie will sit out Tuesday night’s home Premier League game against Norwich City.

Asked if other players could take advantage of their absence, head coach Howe said: “Absolutely. That’s what the game’s all about.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...