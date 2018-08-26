Jamaal Lascelles axed from Newcastle squad after bust-up with Rafa Benitez

Jonjo Shelvey and Jamaal Lascelles have been left out of Newcastle United's squad for this afternoon's game against Chelsea.

Newcastle United take on Maurizio Sarri's side at St James's Park (4pm kick-off).

And Rafa Benitez, playing a five-man defence, has handed summer signings Federico Fernandez, Fabian Schar and Ki Sung-yueng their competitive debuts.

There's also a first start for Salomon Rondon, who starts up front ahead of Joselu.

United tweeted that Shelvey (thigh) and Lascelles (ankle) were missing because of injuries.

Salomon Rondon

However, captain Lascelles is understood to have had a bust-up with Benitez ahead of the game.

Midfielder Sean Longstaff is among the substitutes after impressing in pre-season.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka, Yedlin, Schar, Fernandez, Clark, Dummett; Ritchie, Ki, Diame, Murphy; Rondon. Subs: Darlow, Sterry, Longstaff, Atsu, Muto, Perez, Joselu.

CHELSEA: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Alonso, Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic, Pedro, Hazard, Morata. Subs: Caballero, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Giroud, Zappacosta, Willian, Christensen.