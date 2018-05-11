Jamaal Lascelles has a message for Newcastle fans

Jamaal Lascelles has branded Newcastle United fans as the "best in the country" – and wants to end the season on a high for their sake.

Over 3,000 fans travelled to Wembley on Tuesday night and were treated to one of the better displays of recent weeks, despite the defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

While Lascelles, linked with Everton, understands the frustrations coming from the fanbase after recent displays, he hopes they will have left the national stadium with their heads held high.

And with one St James's Park outing of the campaign left, the club's captain is keen to give the fans something to cheer about against Chelsea.

When asked by nufc.co.uk if the Newcastle faithful would be proud of the performance against Champions League bound Tottenham, Lascelles said: "I think so.

"They're the best fans in the country as far as I'm concerned.

"We all went over at the end and clapped them, and they all stood up and were still cheering for us.

"That's coming off a loss, so God knows what they'd have been like if we had won that game.

"I do feel for the fans, because they've travelled a long way and they pay a lot of money.

"But again, I feel it's been a very positive season for Newcastle as a whole and it would be nice to end it with a result on Sunday.

"The onus is on us to give something back to the fans."

There had been criticism from sections of the club's support following recent performances and Lascelles acknowledged that United had not been up to scratch.

But after a well-executed game plan against Tottenham, Lascelles was quick to praise his team-mates.

"I can understand why they said that in the previous games, because I'll stand here now and say they weren't good enough," he said.

"You couldn't really see much difference in the two sides (against Tottenham). They have some world class players, but we made it hard for them.

"We had a game plan which we've been working on all week and we stuck to it, and I thought we were unlucky not to get something.

"Maybe we should have been a bit more clinical with out finishes, but the boys have done well. I couldn't be more proud of the boys.

"It's just a shame that we couldn't play the last three games like we did (at Wembley). The intensity was there, the passion was there, and you probably couldn't tell the difference between who was fighting for the top places."