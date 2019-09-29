Jamaal Lascelles issues damning verdict of Newcastle United shocker at Leicester City

Jamaal Lascelles has insisted the Newcastle United players do 'care' after their 5-0 capitulation at Leicester City.

By Liam Kennedy
Sunday, 29th September 2019, 19:28 pm
Updated Sunday, 29th September 2019, 19:29 pm
LEICESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 29: Jamaal Lascelles of Newcastle United directs Isaac Hayden of Newcastle United off the pitch after being sent off during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Newcastle United at The King Power Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

A goal down, United lost Isaac Hayden after a reckless challenge - but skipper Lascelles was in no mood to use that as an excuse.

He said: "Terrible from the boys - no one to blame but ourselves.

"Leaking in four goals with 10 men is not acceptable.

"We need to look ourselves in the mirror.

"You have to at least make it hard for them. It is not good enough from us."

"The boys do care,” he said.

"You need to have a bit of pride, win your battles, the simple things - we didn't do that.”

When asked what was said in the United dressing room after the game, Lascelles said: "That stays between the manager and the players."