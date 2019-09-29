Jamaal Lascelles issues damning verdict of Newcastle United shocker at Leicester City
Jamaal Lascelles has insisted the Newcastle United players do 'care' after their 5-0 capitulation at Leicester City.
A goal down, United lost Isaac Hayden after a reckless challenge - but skipper Lascelles was in no mood to use that as an excuse.
He said: "Terrible from the boys - no one to blame but ourselves.
"Leaking in four goals with 10 men is not acceptable.
"We need to look ourselves in the mirror.
"You have to at least make it hard for them. It is not good enough from us."
Lascelles says the United squad need to 'look themselves in the mirror' after their King Power Stadium shocker.
"The boys do care,” he said.
"You need to have a bit of pride, win your battles, the simple things - we didn't do that.”
When asked what was said in the United dressing room after the game, Lascelles said: "That stays between the manager and the players."