Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles. | Getty Images

A key figure at Newcastle United has been linked with a move to Turkey once again.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The summer transfer window may be over for Newcastle United but there are still clubs abroad looking to get their business done.

The Turkish transfer window is a threat to Premier League clubs but also a lifeline to some players who failed to secure a move during the English window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the transfer deadline in Turkey is today (September 12), with some late moves expected.

Newcastle United defender linked with Turkey move

Newcastle defender and club captain Jamaal Lascelles has been linked with a move to Turkey today.

According to Mail Online, Trabzonspor are looking at a potential move for the defender. It’s not the first time Lascelles has been linked with a move to Turkey with Turkish reports emerging in January 2024 that he was subject to interest from Besiktas, but it failed to materialise.

A couple of months later, Lascelles picked up a serious ACL injury in a 4-3 win over West Ham United in St James’ Park and is yet to feature in a competitive game since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his time out, Lascelles has effectively lost his captaincy to Bruno Guimaraes and watched on as Newcastle won the Carabao Cup and qualified for the Champions League last season. The 31-year-old has since been left out of Newcastle’s Champions League squad and is out of contract at the end of the season.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Unlike January 2024, where Lascelles was still fighting for a starting place, he now finds himself down the pecking order behind Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Fabian Schar and new signing Malick Thiaw. Ultimately, a move could suit all parties.

Newcastle’s Premier League squad list for the first half of the 2025/26 season will be confirmed ahead of Saturday’s match against Wolverhampton Wanderers (3pm kick-off). It will be interesting to see if Lascelles is included.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As things stand, he is set to be with Newcastle able to name a full quota of 25 senior players plus Lewis Miley and Lewis Hall, who don’t have to be named due to their age.

While the upcoming Carabao Cup match against Bradford City may be seen as a potential return for Lascelles. The likes of Botman and Thiaw will be pushing to start that match ahead of him having seen their minutes limited in the opening weeks of the new season.

A Newcastle United legend

Lascelles is Newcastle’s longest-serving player, having first joined the club from Nottingham Forest in 2014.

He has gone on to make 251 appearances, the majority coming as captain and led the club to Championship success back in 2017 before leading the side out in their return to Champions League football at St James’ Park against Paris Saint-Germain in October 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magpies went on to win that match 4-1 in a historic evening at St James’ Park. Despite being out injured, Lascelles has continued to play a positive role behind the scenes and was invited to lift the Carabao Cup as captain at Wembley Stadium back in March after Newcastle’s 2-1 win over Liverpool.

Vice-captain Kieran Trippier, who lifted the trophy with Lascelles and team captain Bruno Guimaraes, said: “It meant so much to lift the cup with Bruno and Jamaal.

“That the three of us did it together summed up this group and the ethos this manager has instilled in us. Jam was our captain when this club was in a very different place.

“People may think it was a gesture from myself and Bruno to get Jam up to lift the trophy with us, but I see it differently; for me, it was an honour that Jam let me lift the trophy with him.”