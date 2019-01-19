Jamaal Lascelles passed fit for Newcastle United as Rafa Benitez recalls key players

Jamaal Lascelles has been passed fit to face Cardiff City – four days after limping off against Blackburn Rovers.

Newcastle United take on Neil Warnock's side at St James's Park this afternoon looking to climb out of the Premier League's relegation zone.

And Lascelles – who felt his hamstring in Tuesday night's FA Cup win at Ewood Park – will lead the team out.

United manager Benitez has recalled Martin Dubravka and Salomon Rondon to his starting XI.

Sean Longstaff, 21, makes a fourth consecutive start in midfield for Newcastle

And Isaac Hayden, also injured at Ewood Park, is in the starting XI. Young players Callum Roberts and Jamie Sterry are on the bench.

The club is 18th in the divsion with 22 games played.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka; Yedlin, Schar, Lascelles, Lejeune, Ritchie; Atsu, Hayden, Longstaff, Perez; Rondon. Subs: Woodman, Clark, Murphy, Manquillo, Joselu, Sterry, Roberts.

CARDIFF CITY: Etheridge, Peltier, Ecuele Manga, Bamba, Bennett, Camarasa, Ralls, Mendez-Laing, Paterson, Hoilett, Niasse. Subs: Smithies, Ward, Murphy, Reid, Gunnarsson, Cunningham, Harris.