Jamaal Lascelles reacts to anti-Mike Ashley chants from Newcastle United fans

Jamaal Lascelles says Newcastle United’s players were not distracted by chants against Mike Ashley.

Saturday’s 3-0 win over Cardiff City at St James’s Park was punctuated by chants for Ashley to sell up.

Supporters, angered by under-investment during Ashley’s 12 years as Newcastle owner, demanded that Ashley “get out our club”.

“As players we hear the chants – we understand,” said Lascelles, United’s captain.

“As players, we hear it, but we have to focus on our job – that’s all we can do.”

