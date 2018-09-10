Jamaal Lascelles reveals his view of training ground 'arguments' at Newcastle

Jamaal Lascelles says Newcastle United players do clash in training – because they care.

Lascelles and Matt Ritchie were involved in an argument last month.

United's captain also had a discussion with manager Rafa Benitez over the team's tactics.

Speaking at the time, Benitez said: “All my life I like to talk with players. We decide with what we have to do. Everyone knows that. If players have different opinions, then we have to speak about it. That’s it, and then we stick to the plan.”

Lascelles, 24, has broken his silence on the "arguments" behind the scenes at Newcastle ahead of Saturday's Premier League home game against Arsenal.

"This is sports," Lascelles told NUFC TV. "Every sportsman will say the same ... a group of men on the training pitch, adrenaline flying, there's going to be arguments, I wouldn't say altercations.

"We've got such a passionate team where we all want to do so well and players want to speak their voice and get stuck in, and arguments will happen.

"In terms of the off-the-pitch stuff, it will never change anything personally. It will literally stay on the pitch. You shake hands after.

"For me, I think that's a good thing. Personally, I think that's a winning mentality, because if you don't care, if you don't say anything and if you don't put your foot in, you're going to get relegated.

"You can't play with players like that. Things will happen on the training pitch where players will fall out, but in terms of affecting our team spirit and me liking somebody or someone not liking someone else, it won't change that. We're a bunch of men, and it's just sports.

"How it got into a bigger deal than it was, I don't know. I didn't come out and say anything, it's quite annoying and frustrating."