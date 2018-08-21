Jamaal Lascelles reveals Kenedy’s reaction to his penalty miss for Newcastle

Jamaal Lascelles says Newcastle United will keep calm and carry on.

Rafa Benitez’s side were held to a goalless draw by Cardiff City on Saturday – and Chelsea are up next.

Benitez will be without the suspended Isaac Hayden, sent off at the Cardiff City Stadium, for the next three games, while DeAndre Yedlin and Javier Manquillo were forced off in the club’s opening two games.

Lascelles, however, feels that Newcastle are ready for a tough run of Premier League games, starting with Sunday’s home game against Chelsea.

“We’ve got a couple of players who have suffered little knocks, and, at the weekend, we had to deal with a red card,” said United’s captain.

“But, as a team, I think we got through that OK. We’ll get through these next few games. We’ve got a big squad and good players in every area.

I certainly don’t feel like I’ll have to take him to one side to build him back up, or anything like that. He’ll obviously be disappointed. Jamaal Lascelles

“There’s no need to panic. We’ll just stay calm and train hard, and whatever team the gaffer decides to go for, it will be a good one. We’ll go again.”

Newcastle were yesterday given a lift by the news that winger Kenedy would not be retrospectively punished for kicking Cardiff’s Victor Camarasa.

The loanee, ineligible to play against his parent club Chelsea, also had a penalty saved in the game.

Lascelles believes Kenedy will quickly pick himself up.

“He won’t let it affect him,” said the defender.

“He’s a confident lad, and that’s why he picked the ball up in the first place.

“I certainly don’t feel like I’ll have to take him to one side to build him back up, or anything like that. He’ll obviously be disappointed, but he was probably disappointed after the first game too, because he wasn’t able to take the chance that came his way. He was disappointed straight after the miss, but he’ll shrug it off. He doesn’t have anything to feel down about, because he was a massive player for us last year.

“He scored goals and got assists, and we all know what he’s capable of. Listen, it happens. Even (Cristiano) Ronaldo misses penalties. As a group, it’s about getting round each other and picking each other up. That’s what we do as a squad.”

Lascelles looked away when Kenedy stepped up to take his injury-time penalty.

“To be honest, I wasn’t looking,” he said. “I was waiting for a cheer from our fans, but when it came, I knew it was from their fans.

“It was obviously disappointing, and we would have loved to have been going home with all three points, but that’s football.

“We started last season with two defeats, so at least we managed to come away with something.

“We just have to stay positive, there’s no point dwelling on the negatives.”

United midfielder Isaac Hayden was sent off for a clumsy challenge on Cardiff’s Josh Murphy.

“There were a few nasty tackles in the game, and maybe one of their players could have been sent off too,” said Lascelles.