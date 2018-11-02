Jamaal Lascelles reveals what he would do if Newcastle were relegated

Jamaal Lascelles insists he’ll stay at Newcastle United – even if the club gets relegated.

Lascelles yesterday signed a new six-year deal at St James’s Park.

Jamaal Lascelles.

The 24-year-old – who had previously been contracted until 2023 – has been given a contract which reflects his status as club captain.

Lascelles led United to a 10th-placed finish in the Premier League last season.

The team is 19th this term, having failed to win any of their 10 games.

And Newcastle – who take on Watford at St James’s Park tomorrow – face a battle to stay in the division.

Lascelles was linked with a number of clubs, including Chelsea, Liverpool, Everton and West Ham United, in the summer.

However, Lascelles – who led the club to the Championship title in the 2016-17 campaign – is adamant that his future lies at St James’s Park – whatever happens this season.

Asked if he would stay in the event of relegation, Lascelles said: “Would I leave? No. I’d be here.

“I’m part of this team. If we were to get relegated, I would have been part of that team and I would want to be part of the team that gets promoted.”

Lascelles added: “No. We’re not going to get relegated at all – it’s not happening.”

Newcastle are close to turning a corner, according to Lascelles.

“We’re playing good football, and it’s just about maybe luck on the day or decisions haven’t gone our way, because I do think in terms of the way we’re playing, it’s been quite even,” said Lascelles, signed from Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2014.

“In some games, if anything, we’ve probably had the better chances or played the better football, so it’s just football.”