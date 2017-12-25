Jamaal Lascelles reveals what Henri Saivet told him after his mistake against West Ham

Jamaal Lascelles has revealed what Henri Saivet told him after gifting West Ham United a goal.

The midfielder was handed his first Premier League start since February last year at the London Stadium on Saturday.

And Saivet, loaned to Saint-Etienne last season, lost possession for West Ham's first goal, scored by Marko Arnautovic.

However, the 27-year-old, paired with Senegalese countryman Mohamed Diame in midfield, scored with a stunning 30-yard free kick four minutes later.

Newcastle went on to win 3-2 thanks to second-half goals from Diame and Christian Atsu.

Jamaal Lascelles

Lascelles, United's captain, believes Saivet's reaction to his early error showed his "character".

"This is the thing, we've got a big squad," said Lascelles,

"We've got players that haven't really featured, but they'll come in and offer something like that.

"OK, he made a mistake. After that mistake, most players would have shied away and not wanted to take the free-kick. But he said 'listen, I'm having the free-kick', and put it in the back of the net.

"That's where it comes down to character. I think, because we have a lot of that in our team, we'll be all right and really kick on."

Asked if he had spoken to Saivet before the game, Lascelles said: "No, he trains every single day and, for me, he's one of our better players.

"He's got a great ability, and he's an experienced player. I'm 24, and it's not like I'm go and say 'get through he game'.

"He knows how to do it. He's played for his country. He showed his quality. He had legs in there and had quality on the ball. He was challenging with the big fellas and he scored a crucial goal for us."