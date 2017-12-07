Jamaal Lascelles reveals when he hopes to return for Newcastle

Jamaal Lascelles has stepped up his comeback at Newcastle United.

The defender has been sidelined for more than a month with an ankle injury.

Lascelles, the club's captain, is back in training ahead of Saturday's home game against Leicester City.

And the 24-year-old hopes to be available for the visit of Claude Puel's side to St James's Park.

"I trained for the first time this week," said Lascelles. "I'll see how I get on."

Newcastle have taken only one point from their last six Premier League games.

"It's hard to watch, especially when the team is not doing great," said Lascelles.

"I feel responsible. I'm trying hard to get back as soon as possible, and fingers crossed it can be Saturday."