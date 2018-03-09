Jamaal Lascelles reveals why Newcastle MUST have a ‘proper go’ at Southampton

Jamaal Lascelles says Newcastle United will have a “proper go” at Southampton.

Rafa Benitez’s side are 16th in the Premier League – and two points above the relegation zone – ahead of tomorrow’s sold-out home game.

We’ll set out to win the game, go for it, and make sure we do win, because we need to with the break after. Jamaal Lascelles

Mauricio Pellegrino’s team are a place below United in the table.

The fixture is followed by a 21-day break, when Benitez plans to take his team to Spain for a behind-closed-doors friendly.

Newcastle, beaten 2-0 by Liverpool last weekend, entertain 15th-placed Huddersfield Town on March 31.

And captain Lascelles believes the two games could prove pivotal to the club’s survival hopes given that they are both effectively six-pointers.

“We put the Liverpool game behind us, and we’re looking forward to the next two,” said Lascelles.

“We’ve got Southampton on Saturday and, we have to be really confident going into it.

“They’re still a tough team, but we’ve been playing some really good football recently, and the boys are really going to look forward to playing against them.

“We will get our heads down in training and listen to the boss, refresh and have a proper go at the weekend - because we will.”

Newcastle face an extended break because of Tottenham Hotspur’s progress in the FA Cup – and two rounds of international fixtures later this month

And Lascelles, 24, said: “We have to get three points against Southampton.

“We’ll set out to win the game, go for it, and make sure we do win, because we need to with the break after.”

Meanwhile, United’s Callum Roberts left the Stadium of Light on crutches – after scoring a stunning free-kick against Sunderland.

Newcastle’s Under-23s booked a place in the Premier League International Cup semi-finals on Wednesday night.

The club beat Sunderland 11-10 on penalties after drawing 2-2 after extra-time.

Benitez tweeted: “Congratulations to our NUFC U23. Great job, great result and great achievement for the lads and all the staff. Good luck for the next games.”

North Shields-born Roberts, 20, had scored an injury-time goal to take the game into extra-time.

However, the winger was taken off in the 104th minute after twisting his ankle. Roberts, wearing a protective boot, left the stadium on crutches.

Coach Ben Dawson said: “I think he’s just went over on his ankle. He just twisted his ankle a little bit and went down.”

Roberts took to Twitter after the game. The 20-year-old tweeted: “Eventful night but buzzing to be in the semi final, lads were excellent.”

A date has been set for United’s Premier League Cup tie against Bournemouth. The Round of 16 game will be staged at Whitley Park on March 16 (1pm kick-off).