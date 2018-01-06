Jamaal Lascelles suffers worrying injury in Newcastle's FA Cup tie against Lutom

Search

Jamaal Lascelles

Jamaal Lascelles has limped out of Newcastle United's FA Cup tie against Luton Town.

The club's captain left the field after Ayoze Perez put Rafa Benitez's side 1-0 at St James's Park.

Lascelles was limping in the first half-hour, and Benitez asked him if he was able to continue.

And United's manager made the change after Perez put United ahead in the third-round tie.

Lascelles led out a strong team for the tie, which drew a crowd of 47,069.

Another goal from Perez and a strike from Jonjo Shelvey gave Newcastle a 3-0 half-time lead.

Ayoze Perez, left, and Ciaran Clark

