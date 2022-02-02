Jamal Lewis could be offered loan lifeline as Newcastle United draw up 25-man Premier League squad list

Lewis is set to miss out on a place in Newcastle United’s 25-man Premier League squad following the deadline day arrival of Matt Targett.

Eddie Howe must cut three players from the relegation-threatened club’s squad following the club’s January business. Newcastle, 18th in the Premier League table, signed five players in total last month at a cost of more than £80million.

Lewis reportedly turned down a loan move to Birmingham City ahead of Monday night’s transfer deadline, but he could yet move to a country which has an open window. One such country is Turkey, where the transfer window closes on February 8, and Trabzonspor are interested in the left-back, according to the Express.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamal Lewis could be left out of Newcastle United's 25-man Premier League squad.

Howe said last week that any players set to miss out on squad places would be given the “opportunity” to go out on loan.

United’s head coach said: “Obviously, I’d never leave a player in a position where they couldn’t play for us, and they’re not given the opportunity of going out on loan.

"I don’t think that’s right. We’ll try and be fair to everybody, and let them know where they stand.”

Lewis, signed from Norwich City in the summer of 2020 for £15million, recently recovered from the hamstring injury he suffered against Liverpool at Anfield last month.

Ciaran Clark, 32, could also miss out on a place in Newcastle’s squad following the arrival of left-footed centre-half Dan Burn. The club must submit it’s squad for the second half of the season this week ahead of the February 8 home game against Everton.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.