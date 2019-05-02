James Milner reveals his view on Liverpool's visit to Newcastle United after Champions League defeat

James Milner says Liverpool will be "ready to go" against Newcastle United after their Champions League disappointment.

Jurgen Klopp's side were beaten 3-0 by Barcelona at the Nou Camp last night.

Lionel Messi scored twice and former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez also found the net in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final.

Milner and his team-mates must now pick themselves up for Saturday night's visit to St James's Park.

Second-placed Liverpool, a point behind Premier League leaders Manchester City with two games left to play, need to win to be certain of taking the title race into the final weekend of the season.

"We've obviously got to bounce back first for the weekend, pick ourselves up again after this disappointment," said former Newcastle midfielder Milner.

"But I think we've all seen the heart in the dressing room before – and the drive, the team spirit. We'll be ready to go at the weekend.

"Hopefully, we can get the result and get a bit of positive feeling going into the second leg."

Liverpool had been unbeaten in 19 games going into the Barcelona game.

Reflecting on the defeat, 33-year-old Milner told beIN Sports: "I think, at this stage of the competition, the result is the only thing that matters really.

"Maybe we can take heart that we created chances in the game, and we should have probably taken a couple of those, but it didn't happen, and they're a top team who are always going to create chances and they took them.

"We can be proud of our play, but at this stage of the competition you need to get the result."