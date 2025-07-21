Newcastle United’s long-term pursuit of James Trafford is at serious risk of collapsing.

Newcastle tried to sign Trafford from Burnley last summer, agreeing personal terms with the goalkeeper but fell short when it came to a transfer fee.

A similar situation has unfolded this summer, with Trafford’s value increasing in the last 12 months after helping The Clarets earn promotion back to the Premier League with 29 clean sheets in 45 appearances.

The Magpies have had a £27million bid rejected by Burnley, but haven’t walked away from the deal just yet. While Trafford has agreed to join Newcastle if they table an acceptable offer, the move has been complicated by Manchester City’s interest in their former player.

Manchester City James Trafford transfer bombshell scuppers Newcastle United plans

Trafford joined Burnley from Manchester City for an initial £15million back in 2023. Crucially, City inserted a £40million buy-back clause as well as a 20% sell-on fee which gives them a huge advantage over Newcastle when it comes to negotiating a deal.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Trafford has also agreed to join Manchester City. It’s just a case of whether a deal can be reached with Burnley as Man City don’t want to trigger the buy-back clause.

Romano posted: “Understand Trafford has accepted to return to Man City if the two clubs will reach an agreement, he’s keen on the move. #MCFC in talks with Burnley to reduce £40m buy-back clause + deal still depends on GK exit.”

Manchester City are preparing for the possibility that either Ederson or Stefan Ortega will leave the club this summer with speculation surrounding both goalkeepers. Trafford is seen as an ideal player to come in as a goalkeeper option given his previous ties to the club.

Manchester City fresh goalkeeper link

A potential twist in Manchester City’s pursuit of Trafford has emerged from Portugal with claims Pep Guardiola’s side are now looking at Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa, who is available for £52million.

The 25-year-old is the goalkeeper for Portugal’s national team, helping them win the Nations League this summer. He has also won the Portuguese title twice with Porto, having made 197 appearances for the club after progressing through the club’s academy.

NUFC green light goalkeeper exit

In addition to Manchester City, there is also expected to be movement in the goalkeeping department at Newcastle this summer.

The Magpies opted against sanctioning a transfer for Martin Dubravka to join Al-Shabab back in January and instead agreed a contract extension with the experienced goalkeeper.

Trafford’s arrival would have paved the way for Dubravka’s exit, but the situation currently hangs in the balance given Manchester City’s interest.

Greek goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos, who joined Newcastle for £20million last summer as part of a PSR swap with Nottingham Forest involving Elliot Anderson, is yet to feature in the Premier League for the club.

Given the high price tag attached to the 31-year-old, Newcastle will likely refrain from selling Vlachodimos unless a significant offer comes in. Instead, they would look to loan the goalkeeper out to get first-team football.

Vlachodimos was not part of Newcastle’s matchday squad for Saturday’s 4-0 pre-season defeat at Celtic and will be allowed to leave this summer.