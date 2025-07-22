Newcastle United’s pursuit of James Trafford from Burnley has stalled this month.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle were close to striking a deal with Burnley for Trafford less than a month ago but progress has been slow since and now Manchester City have entered the race.

City have a huge advantage over Newcastle when it comes to signing Trafford, having sold the goalkeeper to Burnley back in 2023. That’s because Man City have several transfer clauses linked with the 22-year-old that would allow them to strike a deal ahead of The Magpies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trafford has already agreed personal terms with Newcastle while also accepting a move to Man City if a deal can be agreed - it’s just a case of which club can reach an agreement with Burnley. In that respect, Newcastle have a significant disadvantage.

Manchester City James Trafford clauses come as a huge blow to Newcastle United’s chances

Manchester City’s £40million buy-back and 20% sell-on clause for Trafford give them a significant advantage over Newcastle. But there’s another clause that would render a move to St James’ Park for the goalkeeper highly unlikely unless Man City walked away from a potential deal.

Manchester Evening News have reported that Man City have a third transfer clause when it comes to Trafford. A clause that allows them to price-match any accepted bid by Burnley.

So even if Newcastle were able to strike a deal with The Clarets, Man City would be able to swoop in with a guaranteed accepted bid at the same price. But as they have a 20% sell-on, the Manchester club would effectively get a discount.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So as long as City hold a genuine interest in Trafford, Newcastle’s hopes of striking a deal are slim. Perhaps this explains why the saga has played out over the summer.

The Magpies’ only real hope is that Man City cool their interest and explore options elsewhere.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Manchester City eye £52m James Trafford alternative

A potential twist in Manchester City’s pursuit of Trafford has emerged from Portugal with claims via Mais Futebol that Pep Guardiola’s side are now looking at Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa, who is available for £52million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 25-year-old is the goalkeeper for Portugal’s national team, helping them win the Nations League this summer. He has also won the Portuguese title twice with Porto, having made 197 appearances for the club after progressing through the club’s academy.

Eddie Howe on NUFC transfer frustration

Assessing the transfer window so far, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “I wish I could give you clarity.

“I wish I could give you some kind of guarantee that all that's going to happen, but I can't. Yes, my wish was for us to do our business early, and we certainly tried, but it wasn't to be.

“We've had a frustrating time in terms of losing targets to other clubs, and I'd be very open with that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That's happened on several occasions. You just have to accept it. In order for a transfer to really work, in my opinion, the player has to be desperate to come to your club, and if we don't get that, the transfer doesn't work.

“We're seeking players that are good enough, that are desperate to come, and that can make the difference but they're on short supply for us.

“We're confident that we can try and get some more players in to strengthen the depth of the score. We're certainly aware that we need to, and we're trying as hard as we can to do that.

"I'd say I'm hopeful rather than confident because we're not in control of the market or agents, players and other clubs. I can assure everybody we are a hundred per cent on it and trying to do things quickly."