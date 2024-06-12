Man City preparing to trigger transfer clause as fresh Newcastle United bid expected after double swoop
Newcastle United are focusing on signing Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford after already agreeing their first signings of the summer transfer window.
Lloyd Kelly is set to join Newcastle as a free agent in a deal that could be concluded by the end of the week with the defender undergoing his medical. The Magpies have also agreed a £28million deal with Chelsea to make Lewis Hall’s loan move permanent on July 1.
Now the club will be looking to secure Trafford having already agreed personal terms with the 21-year-old. But they must now agree a fee with Burnley, who paid £15million to Manchester City last summer.
City will trigger a 20% sell-on clause for Trafford if sold by Burnley, who are understood to be looking for a fee of around £20million for the goalkeeper. The Clarets have already rejected a £16million bid from Newcastle, who are preparing a new proposal which is expected to be an initial fee with various performance-related add-ons.
The Magpies are looking to bolster their goalkeeping options this summer with Loris Karuis leaving, Martin Dubravka’s future uncertain and Nick Pope having only just returned from a long-term injury. Trafford was a regular for the majority of the 2023-24 season at Burnley before being dropped for Arijanet Muric for the final weeks of the season the club battled unsuccessfully against relegation.
Despite being dropped and relegated at Burnley, Trafford was named in Gareth Southgate’s provisional 33-man England squad for Euro 2024. The youngster is still waiting for his first senior cap and was one of seven players cut from the final 26-man squad.
Newcastle will be able to sign players from Friday, June 14 when the summer transfer window opens for English clubs. Deadline day is Friday, August 30.
