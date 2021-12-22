Eddie Howe’s side have now lost three in a row in the league and have done so by an aggregate score of 11-1.

They also have the worst defensive record in the division and have tasted victory on just one occasion, however, there is cause for optimism.

However, a lot of that optimism is dependent on how they get on in the next few weeks - a period that could be crucial come the end of the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What will be on Eddie Howe's wish list this Christmas? (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Ahead of a crunch few weeks, here is what Eddie Howe may have on his Christmas wish list this year:

Strong January Recruitment

As mentioned, Newcastle have struggled defensively this campaign and this will definitely be a priority to strengthen next month.

Newcastle face Southampton, Watford and Leeds United next month and so there is a huge need for new signings to hit the ground running at St James’s Park.

Newcastle felt aggrieved when they were not awarded a penalty by Martin Atkinson against Manchester City (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

This means that the new owners have another major test ahead of them to ensure the right players are brought in quickly to help Newcastle as soon as possible.

Unlike in previous seasons, there simply can be no dithering this time in January.

Some luck from officials

It’s fair to say that Newcastle have had little to no luck with some refereeing decisions of late.

Callum Wilson will be very important for Newcastle United this season (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Whether that was the decision to award Leicester City a very soft penalty, the failure to stop the play before Liverpool’s equaliser with Isaac Hayden on the ground with a head injury, or the inexplicable decision not to award Ryan Fraser a penalty after being wiped out by Ederson on Sunday - they’ve not had the ‘rub of the green’.

Sure, refereeing decisions alone don’t lose you games or get teams relegated, however, when they do go against you, particularly when you’re in the position Newcastle currently find themselves in, they have a dramatic effect.

Howe doesn’t need his side to get every decision from officials going forward, all he will be asking for is a bit of consistency.

Callum Wilson to stay injury-free

Right now, there’s probably no-one more valuable to Newcastle United than their no.9.

If they are to survive in the league this season, there’s no doubt that Wilson will be the one that fires them to safety, but in order to do that, he needs to stay fit.

No-one will recognise that more than Howe who worked with the striker at Bournemouth and the 44-year-old revealed that protecting Wilson was the reason for his absence at Anfield last week:

“We felt today was the moment where we could give Callum a rest and protect him.” Howe said following the 3-1 defeat.

“Obviously, I know the player very well (from Bournemouth). I know his history. I know how important he is for the team and the club. It was the case of just trying to manage his minutes.”

Wilson averages just shy of a goal every two games for Newcastle and has previously expressed his desire to reach 20 goals in a season for the Magpies.

If he gets close to that this campaign, then Newcastle may just have a chance of survival.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.