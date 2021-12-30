January transfer window 2022: When can Newcastle United sign players? What time is deadline day? Are Premier League and EFL rules the same?
The transfer window is set to open in the United Kingdom and across Europe in just two days time.
Newcastle United could be set to spend big following the Saudi-backed takeover, whilst Sunderland are also said to be eyeing additions.
Hartlepool United and Middlesbrough could be busy in the window after the appointment of new managers before the festive period.
Here, we take a look at everything you need to know as clubs in the Premier League and EFL prepare to conclude deals during the month-long January transfer window:
When does the January transfer window open?
The January transfer window opens at midnight on Saturday January 1, 2022 in the Premier League.
The window also opens on January 1 for clubs playing in the EFL.
Scotland, Germany and Italy’s windows will also open at midnight on Saturday January 1, 2022.
In Spain and France, deals can begin from Monday January 3, 2022.
When is transfer deadline day in the United Kingdom?
The Premier League’s January transfer window comes to a close on Monday January 31 at 11pm.
The EFL also has the same deadline.
When will other countries hold their deadline days?
Scotland – January 31 at 11pm
Spain – January 31 at 11pm
France – January 31 at 11pm
Germany – January 31 at 5pm
Italy – January 31 at 7pm
What deals can be done during the January transfer window?
As usual, players can be bought and sold across Europe and beyond with loan deals also able to be completed during the month-long window following the Christmas period.