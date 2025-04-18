Jason Tindall on Anthony Gordon. | Getty

Jason Tindall admitted Newcastle United’s team is ‘picking itself’ at the moment after six straight wins in all competitions.

Newcastle head into Saturday’s match at Aston Villa (5:30pm kick-off) looking to make it seven wins in a row in all competitions and strengthen their grip on the Champions League qualification places.

The Magpies sit third in the table going into the weekend, five points ahead of Villa - who were knocked out of the Champions League earlier in the week by Paris Saint-Germain. But Unai Emery’s side beat PSG 3-2 on the night and are unbeaten at Villa Park in the Premier League since August.

Newcastle have named the same starting line-up in each of their last six games in all competitions, winning the Carabao Cup and climbing to third in the Premier League table in the process.

Newcastle United to go unchanged v Aston Villa?

When asked about the consistency of Newcastle’s line-up and recent results, Tindall said: “Well, I think when you are in good form and when you are winning games, it then does become difficult to change a team unless you feel players are not performing within that winning team, which I don't think anyone can say that because the players are collectively and individually delivering excellent performances.

“So, in some senses, the team does pick itself, but we've got a fantastic squad, we've got some good players on the bench and everybody's played their part this season and everybody's going to need to play their part for the remaining six games and I'm sure they will do.

“Obviously, sometimes it's easy to get frustrated when you're not playing, but I always think you have to put yourself in the shoes of the player that's playing in front of you and what they would want and what you would want. Testament and credit to the players, they support each other, they're behind each other. We're going to need that again for the remaining games.”

Anthony Gordon pushing for a return

Anthony Gordon hasn’t started a match for Newcastle since his sending off against Brighton & Hove Albion last month. Injury and suspension have limited the winger’s impact over the recent run of results but he has featured off the bench in each of the last two matches against Manchester United and Crystal Palace.

In Gordon’s absence, Harvey Barnes has stepped up with four goals and three assists in his last five Premier League matches. Meanwhile, Jacob Murphy has three goals and four assists in his last five appearances.

“Anthony's played the game long enough to understand the team's playing extremely well and Harvey Barnes and Jacob Murphy, two players that are in this position, are playing and performing extremely well,” Tindall said when asked about a potential return for Gordon.

“So, as I said, at times like this, as a player, as frustrating as it can be sometimes, you do need to put the shoe on the other foot and go, ‘right, okay, if I was that player performing that way, what would I expect?’

“And you would always say that you'd expect to be a good teammate, to support that person, to continue to work hard every single day. So when your moment does come, when you step on that pitch, you're able to go out there and deliver the performances that everybody knows you can and, you know, testament to all the players, that's what they've been doing so far.”