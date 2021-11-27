Jason Tindall coy on key Newcastle United selection decision as Martin Dubravka pushes for recall
Jason Tindall was coy when asked about the prospect of a recall for Martin Durbravka.
Dubravka is pushing for a return to winless Newcastle United’s starting XI after making his comeback from summer foot surgery for Slovakia during this month’s international break.
New head coach Howe last week said he had a "tough call” to make on his goalkeeper for the home game against Brentford, his first in charge. In the end, Howe opted to stick with Karl Darlow for the Premier League fixture, which ended 3-3.
Darlow was criticised for Brentford’s first goal, and fans are expecting a goalkeeping change for this afternoon’s game against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.
Tindall, Howe's assistant, was asked if Dubravka would be recalled at his pre-match press conference.
“I think everyone’s in contention for the game against Arsenal,” said Tindall. “Each opposition provides a different test, and every player gets judged on a daily basis in training. The manager will always pick what team he feels is the right team.
"Two good goalkeepers, Darlow and Martin. It’s great to have such good goalkeepers to choose from.”
The club’s players have had to train without Howe this week. Howe had to isolate after testing positive for Covid-19 last Friday.
Reflecting on the week, Tindall said: "Every training session we've asked the lads to go and deliver, and they've done that and worked extremely hard. The attitude and the application players has been excellent. It's a very talented squad, and we were encouraged by Brentford."