Jason Tindall coy on key Newcastle United selection decision as Martin Dubravka pushes for recall

Dubravka is pushing for a return to winless Newcastle United’s starting XI after making his comeback from summer foot surgery for Slovakia during this month’s international break.

New head coach Howe last week said he had a "tough call” to make on his goalkeeper for the home game against Brentford, his first in charge. In the end, Howe opted to stick with Karl Darlow for the Premier League fixture, which ended 3-3.

Darlow was criticised for Brentford’s first goal, and fans are expecting a goalkeeping change for this afternoon’s game against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tindall, Howe's assistant, was asked if Dubravka would be recalled at his pre-match press conference.

“I think everyone’s in contention for the game against Arsenal,” said Tindall. “Each opposition provides a different test, and every player gets judged on a daily basis in training. The manager will always pick what team he feels is the right team.

"Two good goalkeepers, Darlow and Martin. It’s great to have such good goalkeepers to choose from.”

The club’s players have had to train without Howe this week. Howe had to isolate after testing positive for Covid-19 last Friday.

Martin Dubravka.

Reflecting on the week, Tindall said: "Every training session we've asked the lads to go and deliver, and they've done that and worked extremely hard. The attitude and the application players has been excellent. It's a very talented squad, and we were encouraged by Brentford."

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.