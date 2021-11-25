Jason Tindall set for media duties at Newcastle United as Eddie Howe 'waits on Covid-19 test'

Howe missed last weekend’s 3-3 home draw against Brentford, the first fixture since his appointment as head coach, after testing positive for Covid-19 on the eve of the game. The 43-year-old has been isolating in his hotel room since the positive test.

Tindall will speak to the media tomorrow ahead of the relegation-threatened club’s Premier League game against Arsenal on Saturday.

And the Daily Mail report that Howe will be able to take the fixture if he tests negative for Covid-19, as his symptoms have been “traced back to at least 10 days before the game”.

Speaking after the Brentford game, Tindall, Howe’s assistant, said: “Hopefully, we can have Ed back before the Arsenal game. We’re just waiting on the doctor for that. That’s a little bit out of our hands and control.”

