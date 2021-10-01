Jeff Stelling delivers score prediction for Newcastle United vs Wolves, Sky pundit forecasts more 'problems' for Bruce

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The Toon Army are still waiting on their first win of the season, but have drawn three of their opening six matches so far, including a 1-1 tie against newly-promoted Watford last weekend.

That result left the Magpies just one place above the relegation zone, and did little to alleviate mounting pressure on manager Steve Bruce.

For their part Wolves have won two of their last three top flight matches, and had Raul Jimenez to thank for their 1-0 win over Southampton on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Looking ahead to this weekend’s clash, however, Stelling is of the belief that the two sides will have to settle for a sharing of the points at Molineux. Speaking to Super 6, the Soccer Saturday presenter has forecast a 1-1 draw in the midlands.

Sky Sports pundit Neil Mellor has taken a less optimistic view of things for the Magpies, however, and has predicted that their hosts will inflict a fourth league defeat of the season on Bruce’s men.

Speaking to Super 6, he said: "Wolves picked up an important three points at Southampton last weekend, as Raul Jimenez scored for the first time since returning from injury. It was their second win and clean sheet of the season.

"I think those two could work hand-in-hand again on Saturday, while the problems will continue to mount for Steve Bruce and Newcastle."