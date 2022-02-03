The 29-year-old was subject to deadline day loan interest from Newcastle United but a move failed to come to fruition.

Now the attacking-midfielder has been given ‘a couple of days off to clear his mind’ as he must now see out the final half season of his contract at a club where he is out of favour.

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick confirmed Lingard would not take part in Friday night’s match in his pre-match press conference.

“Victor Lindelof has been ill the whole week and not training, the same is true with Jesse if we could give him a couple of days off to clear his mind,” he said.

“He will be back in training on Monday and part of the whole squad.”

Rangnick also provided his insight on Lingard’s failed loan exit in January. The Manchester United interim manager had reportedly given the player his blessing to leave only for the board to block a deal.

"Three weeks ago, Jesse didn't want to leave, then he changed his mind," Rangnick added.

“I had a chat with him 10 days ago and I could fully understand why he wanted to leave to get game time for his future and the World Cup.

"I told him if he finds a club and the club find a solution with our club I would allow him to leave, but with all the developments, things changed, we also had no agreement with any other club so we had to take a final decision as the board and keep Jesse until the end of the season.”

The situation regarding Mason Greenwood also had some influence on Man United’s decision to keep Lingard.

"The club told me, the board told me, they couldn't find an agreement with any clubs interested in him,” Rangnick continued."With the window closing Monday evening the board informed me they would rather he stay, so I could understand and accept.

"It was two things. We had a problem with Mason Greenwood and being without a player for the time being who hasn't played in weeks and the club not finding an agreement with another club."

