Jesse Lingard transfer latest amidst Newcastle United links as Michael Owen takes swipe at Magpies player
The Magpies drew against Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday meaning the Magpies are yet to win in the top-flight.
Here, though, we take a look at the latest transfer talk doing the rounds across this internet today:
Jesse Lingard latest amidst Newcastle and West Ham links
Jesse Lingard's preferred move away from Old Trafford is a short-term loan to a Premier League club in January.
That’s according to the Daily Mirror.
The deal would be with a view to a permanent move in the summer.
The 28-year-old Manchester United midfielder's contract talks recently broke down with the club.
Newcastle United have been heavily linked with a move for the England international following the club’s Saudi backed takeover.
Lingard, though, enjoyed a fruitful loan spell at Premier League rivals West Ham United towards the back end of last season.
Much, however, could depend on the managerial situation at Old Trafford with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly set to leave the club after their poor start to the season.
The Red Devils were battered 4-1 by Watford at Vicarage Road in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.
Whoever takes over at Manchester United may have different plans for the attacking midfielder.
Michael Owen delivers verdict on Joelinton goal
Former Newcastle United man has delivered his opinion on Joelinton’s goal against Brentford.
Owen told Optus Sport: “Joelinton even got on the goal sheet! You said about a rarity defenders scoring – this is a rarity as well.
"Great first touch from Joelinton and an even better second touch, thumped it into the bottom corner.”