Jesus Gamez blames Rafa Benitez in bizarre outburst after failing to prove himself at Newcastle

Jesus Gamez has blamed Rafa Benitez for his failure to make a success of his Newcastle United move.

The 33-year-old exited St James's Park in the summer, having made just 10 appearances following his arrival from Atletico Madrid in 2016.

He joined the Magpies with a decent reputation, having captained Malaga to the Champions League semi-final in 2013.

However, he could only record one Premier League start last season – which followed in a 1-0 away win at Swansea City in September 2017.

Gamez suffered a broken collarbone a few months into the 2016-17 Championship season and was unable to force his way back into Benitez's plans.

Jesus Gamez spoke to the Malaga Hoy

The full-back believes the injury made it "complicated".

Gamez is full of the praise for the Newcastle fans, but less complimentary about the 58-year-old Spaniard.

“Yes, it got complicated at the beginning with an injury, then I broke my collarbone. I struggled to get back," Gamez told Malaga Hoy.

“At the family level, the experience was very good.

"At sporting level, the fans and the team-mates were sensational, but the coach did not understand the situations that happened and also the deal was not the ideal one.”

“He (Benitez) is a person that I do not like talking about, because he didn’t contribute anything to me in these two years, and I have nothing to say about him.”

Gamez is yet find to a new club following his release from Newcastle.

The former Spain Under-23 international confirmed he was leaving the club in June and posted this departing message.

“Dear friends, It is time to say goodbye and especially thank you," he said on Twitter.

“Thank you for all these two seasons.

“Thank you to our fans, to my team-mates and to the club, and all those who work there for their daily support, and for making my family and I feel like Newcastle is our home.

“I take back with me a beautiful experience, and a lot of friends and good memories which I will never forget. I will always hold you close.”