Joao Pedro transfer stance ‘revealed’ but Newcastle United face major issue

Newcastle United are interested in a move for Brighton forward Joao Pedro this summer - but the two clubs remain apart in their valuation of the Brazilian.

Interest from St James’ Park in Pedro is far from new, after all, Newcastle United were close to signing him three years ago, but pulled the plug on a move as it advanced into its final stages. They opted instead to sign Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad with Pedro forced to spend another year at Vicarage Road with Watford before moving to Brighton a year later.

And their search for attacking reinforcements this summer has reportedly again landed them at Pedro’s door. However, unlike three years ago, it will likely take a near club-record fee to land Pedro’s signature this summer.

Brighton, meanwhile, are under no financial pressure to sell the 23-year-old and, as they have proven in previous windows, will be very tough negotiators. The Seagulls will reportedly demand near £60m for the forward this summer and, according to the Telegraph , that is not a fee that Newcastle United are prepared to pay.

The summer window has temporarily closed after being open for ten days at the beginning of June to allow clubs competing in the Club World Cup this summer to strengthen their squads ahead of that tournament. Newcastle United will again be allowed to buy and register players from Monday 16 June - with the window staying open right throughout the summer until 7pm on Monday 1 September.

Joao Pedro’s stance on Newcastle United move

Whilst the Magpies and Seagulls remain apart in their valuation of Pedro, the report also states that Newcastle have received ‘some encouragement’ that Pedro would be open to a move to St James’ Park this summer. Pedro would be joining fellow countrymen Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes on Tyneside if a move can be agreed this summer.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, are keen on strengthening Eddie Howe’s attacking options with a right-winger and striker among their priority targets. Alexander Isak will be the club’s first-choice striker, but a capable deputy that can fill in for the Swedish international is needed if they are to manage his game time in Europe and in the Premier League.

Pedro’s versatility means he could play alongside Isak in the front line if required and wouldn’t move to the north east to solely act as second-fiddle to Isak. Isak’s current deputy, Callum Wilson, is out of contract at the end of this month and whilst the club revealed last week that they were in discussions with the former Bournemouth man over potentially extending his stay at the club, an agreement over an extension is yet to be met.

With a minimum guaranteed eight extra games this season because of their participation in the Champions League, Newcastle United will likely play over 50 games in all competitions and will want Isak, their talisman, to not just be fit for the majority of those games, but rested enough that he is able to perform at the very top of his game.