Joao Pedro: Who is the Newcastle United transfer target and what has the Watford man said about his future?

The Hornets remain adamant that the Brazilian is not for sale - although recent reports have suggested that a price of around £30million may be enough to tempt the Championship club into selling.

Pedro has emerged as the latest attacking transfer target for the Magpies this summer after seeing numerous bids for players like Anthony Gordon, James Maddison and Hugo Ekitike stall.

Here, we take a look at what type of player he is, what he could bring to Newcastle United and what he has said about his future:

What type of player is Joao Pedro?

Pedro is a centre-forward by trade but can also play out-wide and has been used in both roles during his time at Vicarage Road.

He’s got all the athleticism needed to be a success in England and, as Newcastle fans will remember from his late equaliser at St James’s Park in January, he’s very capable in the air.

A return of just three goals in 31 Premier League games may be worrying, but it’s easy to forget that Pedro is still young and doesn’t turn 21 until September.

Joao Pedro has hit the ground running in the Championship this season - including scoring Watford's winner over Sheffield United (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

After a debut season that ended in relegation for the Hornets, Pedro netted nine times in the 2020/21 Championship season and, despite being overshadowed by Ismaila Sarr, played a crucial role in helping Watford regain their Premier League status.

Pedro has once again hit the ground running this campaign as he slowly adapts to life in English football.

What has Rob Edwards said about him?

Pedro has become an integral part to Edwards’ Watford side, starting all three of their Championship games this season.

Joao Pedro scored an equaliser against Newcastle United in January (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Following their win over Sheffield United, a game that was won courtesy of Pedro’s strike, Edwards praised the Brazilian’s in-game intelligence.

Edwards said: “Joao has that licence to find spaces. Whether he goes outside or comes deep, he knows he can go and look for the space. He’s a clever player, and he’ll find the gaps.

“As coaches we can help him, but he’s such an intelligent player already that he will find the spaces on the pitch. He then knows has the freedom to express himself.”

What has Joao Pedro said about his future?

The Brazilian has high hopes for his career - one that he hopes will see him represent his national side:

“I still have many dreams.” Pedro said. “I want to play in the Champions League, the World Cup, represent my national team. I want to win everything possible. I want to get where I don’t expect.”

Eddie Howe’s verdict on transfer policy

At just 20, Pedro would be one for the future on Tyneside and, speaking to the Gazette, Eddie Howe revealed his desire to see Newcastle target young players in the transfer market:

"I believe in young players, regardless of whether they are in our academy or if we sign them.

"Certainly, that's part of where this club needs to be for the future with transfer fees because we know how high they can be and the cost.