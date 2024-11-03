Joe Willock has issued a thinly-veiled message to social media critics following Newcastle United’s 1-0 win over Arsenal on Saturday.

Willock started only his second Premier League match of the season as Alexander Isak’s early goal saw Newcastle claim three points against The Gunners.

After the match, Willock’s midfield partner Sean Longstaff took to social media to write: “Great battle from the lads today 👊🏼Enjoy your weekend Mags.”

Longstaff’s being named in the side ahead of Sandro Tonali was subject to criticism on social media ahead of the game but Eddie Howe’s decision was ultimately vindicated by the result and Longstaff’s impressive individual display.

The Geordie midfielder has been subject to criticism on social media which the player himself acknowledged in an interview after the match.

“Some people think I should play - some people think I should be nowhere near it and can’t play a two-yard pass,” Longstaff told Premier League Productions. “Whenever I play, you know what you’re going to get. For what the manager has done for me, I’ll always be a good teammate - I’ll always be good around his dressing room whether I’m playing or not.”

Sean Longstaff in action for Newcastle. | Getty Images

In what seemed to be a response to some of the social media discourse surrounding Longstaff, Willock commented on his teammate’s Instagram post: “Put some respect on my boy’s name.”

Newcastle have won six and drawn one of the seven matches Longstaff has started so far this season. In the six games he hasn’t been named in the starting line-up, The Magpies have not managed to win.

The one technical exception to that is Newcastle’s Carabao Cup penalty shootout victory at Nottingham Forest in August. In that match, Longstaff came off the bench and converted the winning penalty to see Newcastle progress.