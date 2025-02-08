Joe Willock scored twice to help Newcastle United progress to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 3-2 win at Birmingham City.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Willock’s first goal cancelled out Ethan Laird’s goal in the opening minute before Callum Wilson made it 2-1 to Newcastle. A stunning strike from Tomoki Iwata made it 2-2 going in at half-time before Willock struck again late on to secure the win for The Magpies.

It was only Willock’s second start for Newcastle since the turn of the year as he scored his first goal since finding the net at Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup back in August. And Willock was pleased to take his chance after enduring a difficult season on a personal level so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was just trying to give my best,” he said after the game on BBC One. “It has not been an easy season for me, I've been waiting for my chance to push on and hopefully this is the start of the rest of my season.

"It's very exciting times. It's not an easy place to come to, we want to thank the fans. Hopefully we can go one better this time in the Carabao Cup [final] and far in this competition."

Newcastle reached the Carabao Cup final on Wednesday night with a 2-0 win over Arsenal at St James’ Park. They will face Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, March 16.

And Saturday’s win at St Andrew’s sees Newcastle book their place in the last-16 of the FA Cup on the weekend of Saturday, March 1. The Magpies are ball No. 9 in the draw that takes place on Monday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is the FA Cup fifth-round draw?

The draw for the FA Cup fifth round will be broadcast live on BBC One via ‘The One Show’ on February 10 from around 7:10pm GMT.

Eddie Howe on Joe Willock’s performance

Reflecting on Willock’s display, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “The two goals are typical Joe. I mean, I was really pleased with the second one because from our perspective, we definitely didn't want extra time.

“But we didn't have a second half with lots of goal-scoring opportunities, so we needed to be clinical when they came and thankfully Joe was.”