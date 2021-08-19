Joe Willock opens up on his special relationship with Newcastle United teammate Allan Saint-Maximin

The pair stuck up a special bond during the 21-year-old’s half-season loan at St James’s Park last term.

They were both star performers as the Magpies surged towards Premier League survival to secure a 12th place finish.

When Willock’s loan spell ended, the duo were often spotted engaging on social media together and often told that they missed each other.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Willock opens up on his close friendship with Newcastle United teammate Allan Saint-Maximin. (Photo by Paul Ellis - Pool/Getty Images)

However, that’ll be no such problem now after Willock sealed a permanent return to United on Friday in a deal worth near £25m from Arsenal.

They could reunite on the pitch at Aston Villa this weekend with Willock available for selection after missing the opening day defeat to West Ham.

Willock told BBC Radio Newcastle: “He’s one of my best friends, not only in football but outside of football.

"We get on really well and he’s a player I look up to a lot.

"He’s very important to Newcastle and a very important person in my life.

"He is a really good friend of mine and on the pitch, he is someone I love to link up with up."

Willock also revealed the key part head coach Steve Bruce played in his decision to return to Tyneside.

The 60-year-old was desperate to bring Willock back to the club after pubically making him his number one transfer target.

Bruce had to be patient but he finally got his man.

Willock said: “Steve Bruce is a man I respect highly. He’s had a wonderful managerial career.

"He is a man when he speaks to you, you listen. He is always honest with me.

"We have a really good relationship and he was vital to me in coming back to the club.

"He has good player relationships. He is a honest man and one that never beats around the bush – he tells you how it is.”

On Graeme Jones, Willock added: "He is another staff member I really get on well with.

"He has a lot of new ideas on how to play. He is someone I respect a lot too."

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.