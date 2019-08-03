Joelinton and Matty Longstaff steal the show in Newcastle United's St-Etienne win - Miles Starforth's player ratings
Newcastle United recorded their second pre-season win on the bounce thanks to goals from Joelinton and a cracker from Matty Longstaff.
By Liam Kennedy
Saturday, 03 August, 2019, 17:07
It was the perfect warm up for the Magpies ahead of the Premier League kick-off next Sunday, when Arsenal are the visitors to St James’s Park, live in front of the Sky Sports cameras.
But who stood out against St-Etienne? Our writer Miles Starforth has his say with the two goalscorers getting top marks. Miguel Almiron also impressed on the day.