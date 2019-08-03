NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 03: Joelinton of Newcastle United celebrates after he scores the opening goal during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Newcastle United and AS Saint - Etienne at St. James Park on August 03, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Joelinton and Matty Longstaff steal the show in Newcastle United's St-Etienne win - Miles Starforth's player ratings

Newcastle United recorded their second pre-season win on the bounce thanks to goals from Joelinton and a cracker from Matty Longstaff.

Saturday, 03 August, 2019, 17:07

It was the perfect warm up for the Magpies ahead of the Premier League kick-off next Sunday, when Arsenal are the visitors to St James’s Park, live in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

But who stood out against St-Etienne? Our writer Miles Starforth has his say with the two goalscorers getting top marks. Miguel Almiron also impressed on the day.

1. Martin Dubravka - 6

Wore a training top due to a kit clash, had very little to do.

2. Fabian Schar - 7

Played a superb ball forward for Joelinton’s goal, very comfortable.

3. Jamaal Lascelles - 6

Never really in any trouble, led the team well.

4. Federico Fernandez - 7

Solid performance alongside Lascelles.

