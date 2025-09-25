Newcastle United news: Joelinton is eyeing yet more Carabao Cup glory for Newcastle United after their win over Bradford City.

Newcastle United will not let go of their title as Carabao Cup holders easily - according to Bradford City conqueror Joelinton. The Brazilian netted twice against the Bantams as the Magpies eased through a tricky looking Third Round tie with ease at St James’ Park on Wednesday night.

Those two strikes from Joelinton were supported by a brace from Will Osula as the Magpies secured their place in the Round Four draw. That draw paired them against Tottenham Hotspur in an all-Premier League tie at St James’ Park.

Newcastle beat Thomas Frank’s Brentford in the quarter-finals of last season’s competition en route to lifting the trophy at Wembley. But, they are yet to play Frank’s Spurs side and with their first league meeting of the season scheduled for December, this will be their first game against Spurs with the Dane at the helm.

Securing their first major domestic trophy in seven decades at Wembley made memories that will last a lifetime for supporters - it’s quite unthinkable that they will be able to go back-to-back. However, a win against Spurs in Round Four would go someway to boosting their confidence, not that Joelinton has any doubt that he and his teammates can cope with the demands of another Carabao Cup journey.

Joelinton reveals Carabao Cup dream

Speaking after netting a brace against the Bantams, the Brazilian was asked if Newcastle United were determined to go all the way to Wembley again this season: “That's our goal,” Joelinton responded. “We know it's a long season.

“Today we did well in the Cup and in the next round. And when the competition is back, we'll give our focus again and hope we can go into the final.

“I'm very pleased and happy with the performance of the team, with my performance and with the two goals after a long time. I'm happy to help the team to get the win.”

Unlike last campaign, Eddie Howe’s side will have to balance the demands of domestic and European action, with an additional eight fixtures in the mix to play. Spurs will also have to deal with playing Champions League in and around their clash with the Magpies.

Howe will need to use the full extent of his squad to ensure that they are able to cope with those extra demands and has already proved that he is willing to rotate between Premier League, Champions League and Carabao Cup games. Howe made seven changes from the side that started against Barcelona ahead of his side’s trip to the Vitality Stadium on Sunday. He then made another seven for the clash against Bradford City - with only Sven Botman, Malick Thiaw, Lewis Hall and Lewis Miley starting both of those games.

Miley’s performance on the south coast was singled out for praise by his head coach ahead of Wednesday night’s game and Joelinton also took time to praise the 19-year-old: “Lewis is a great character, a great young lad.

“Every year he's getting better. He's a top professional and I think he has a great future in front of him.”