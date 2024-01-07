Joelinton, Joe Willock, Harvey Barnes: Newcastle United injury list & return dates after fresh blow - photos
Newcastle United injuries: The latest on Joelinton, Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy and co heading into matches against Manchester City and Aston Villa.
Newcastle United were dealt yet another injury blow as Joelinton was forced off during the 3-0 win over Sunderland on Saturday.
The Brazilian played a key role in Newcastle's opening goal at the Stadium of Light with his cross into the box being turned in by Sunderland's Dan Ballard. But shortly after Alexander Isak made it 2-0, Joelinton couldn't continue due to a thigh injury picked up in the first half.
"One negative is the injury to Joelinton," Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said afterwards. "He felt his thigh switching play. We don’t know what that looks like yet."
Kieran Trippier returned from a groin issue for the match but Joelinton is a doubt for Newcastle's next Premier League game against Manchester City at St James' Park next weekend (5:30pm kick-off). But several other members of The Magpies squad have already been ruled out.
Howe will be hoping to have some key players back available for the trip to Aston Villa at the end of the month. Newcastle have been dealt several long-term injury blows this season to important players in their first-team squad.
Here is Newcastle United's current injury list and expected return dates ahead of the upcoming fixture against Manchester City...