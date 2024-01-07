News you can trust since 1849
Joelinton, Joe Willock, Harvey Barnes: Newcastle United injury list & return dates after fresh blow - photos

Newcastle United injuries: The latest on Joelinton, Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy and co heading into matches against Manchester City and Aston Villa.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 7th Jan 2024, 11:31 GMT

Newcastle United were dealt yet another injury blow as Joelinton was forced off during the 3-0 win over Sunderland on Saturday.

The Brazilian played a key role in Newcastle's opening goal at the Stadium of Light with his cross into the box being turned in by Sunderland's Dan Ballard. But shortly after Alexander Isak made it 2-0, Joelinton couldn't continue due to a thigh injury picked up in the first half.

"One negative is the injury to Joelinton," Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said afterwards. "He felt his thigh switching play. We don’t know what that looks like yet."

Kieran Trippier returned from a groin issue for the match but Joelinton is a doubt for Newcastle's next Premier League game against Manchester City at St James' Park next weekend (5:30pm kick-off). But several other members of The Magpies squad have already been ruled out.

Howe will be hoping to have some key players back available for the trip to Aston Villa at the end of the month. Newcastle have been dealt several long-term injury blows this season to important players in their first-team squad.

Here is Newcastle United's current injury list and expected return dates ahead of the upcoming fixture against Manchester City...

Joelinton picked up a thigh injury during Newcastle's 3-0 win over Sunderland. He was able to briefly play on before being withdrawn, suggesting the issue isn't too serious, but he'll be a doubt for Newcastle's upcoming fixture against Manchester City. Expected return date: TBC

Joelinton picked up a thigh injury during Newcastle's 3-0 win over Sunderland. He was able to briefly play on before being withdrawn, suggesting the issue isn't too serious, but he'll be a doubt for Newcastle's upcoming fixture against Manchester City. Expected return date: TBC

Willock has reaggravated an Achilles injury and missed the win over Chelsea. Howe described the setback as a ‘massive blow’ and has since been ruled out for another month after receiving injections. Expected return: Aston Villa (A) - 30/01

Willock has reaggravated an Achilles injury and missed the win over Chelsea. Howe described the setback as a ‘massive blow’ and has since been ruled out for another month after receiving injections. Expected return: Aston Villa (A) - 30/01

Callum Wilson has suffered a calf injury. The issue is not thought to be serious but he will miss the match against Manchester City. Expected return date: Aston Villa (A) - 30/01

Callum Wilson has suffered a calf injury. The issue is not thought to be serious but he will miss the match against Manchester City. Expected return date: Aston Villa (A) - 30/01 Photo: Alex Pantling

Barnes picked up a foot injury against Sheffield United in September and has not featured for the Magpies since that day. He was initially expected to be out until around the new year with Howe revealing that although the ‘unusual’ injury didn’t require surgery, the former Leicester City man will be missing for 'a number of months'. It is now approaching three months since his injury and Howe has since confirmed the winger has suffered another set-back which will rule him out for at least another month. 'Four to five weeks' was Eddie Howe's latest prognosis in mid December. Expected return: Aston Villa (A) - 30/01

Barnes picked up a foot injury against Sheffield United in September and has not featured for the Magpies since that day. He was initially expected to be out until around the new year with Howe revealing that although the ‘unusual’ injury didn’t require surgery, the former Leicester City man will be missing for 'a number of months'. It is now approaching three months since his injury and Howe has since confirmed the winger has suffered another set-back which will rule him out for at least another month. 'Four to five weeks' was Eddie Howe's latest prognosis in mid December. Expected return: Aston Villa (A) - 30/01

