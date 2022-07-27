Joelinton red card v Benfica: How many Newcastle United matches will he be suspended for?

A Miguel Almiron brace cancelled out goals from Goncalo Ramos and Alex Grimaldo in the first half as the sides went in at 2-2.

Joelinton was then shown two yellow cards in quick succession as Newcastle ended the match with 10 men.

Joelinton of Newcastle United FC with David Neres of SL Benfica in action during the Eusebio Cup match between SL Benfica and Newcastle United at Estadio da Luz on July 26, 2022 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

And in the final minute of normal time, Henrique Araújo stroked home to make it 3-2 to the hosts at Estadio da Luz.

Following the match, United head coach Eddie Howe said: "I'm disappointed, to be honest.

"For me, in pre-season friendlies, the last thing I want to see is a red card for either team unless there’s a tackle that’s really out of the spirit of the game. I don't think Joelinton's tackles were. The second one was late, and he acknowledged that and stayed to try and look after the lad.

"It spoiled the last 10-15 minutes, but it was a good test for us as well. We weren't quite good enough to see the game out, which is disappointing from our perspective.”

There is some confusion as to how red cards are dealt with in pre-season friendlies. Does the player face a suspension, does it carry over into competitive matches?