Joelinton stars for Newcastle United as fans chant against Mike Ashley

Joelinton starred as Steve Bruce presided over Newcastle United’s second pre-season win.

By Miles Starforth
Tuesday, 30 July, 2019, 21:32
Joelinton scores his first Newcastle goal.

The club beat Hibernian 3-1 at Easter Road tonight thanks to goals from Joelinton, Sean Longstaff and Jamaal Lascelles.

And Joelinton, signed from Hoffenheim for £40million last week, was the pick of the visiting team. The 22-year-old striker held the ball up well, linked play intelligently and was a physical presence up front.

However, the win came at a cost, with Matt Ritchie lasting just 11 minutes before being taken off.

Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, linked with Paris Saint-Germain, was again left out of the squad by head coach Steve Bruce.

The game was punctuated by anti-Mike Ashley chants from the away end. Rafa Benitez’s name was also chanted by travelling fans as Bruce stood in front of the dugout.

Hibs took an 11th-minute lead after a spell of pressure. Stevie Mallan beat Karl Darlow with a 20-yard shot. Ritchie was replaced by Rolando Aarons before the restart.

Newcastle, however, were soon level. Javier Manquillo swung in a ball from the right in the 16th minute, and Joelinton finished from six yards.

Steve Bruce.

United should have been ahead midway through the half. Jonjo Shelvey played in Miguel Almiron with a superb ball, but Ofir Marciano was able to stop his effort with his legs.

Longstaff, however, managed to squeeze the ball through a crowded area and into the net fro 25 yards to make it 2-1 10 minutes before the break.

Bruce didn’t make any changes at the break, and Longstaff, making his first pre-season start, was replaced by Ki Sung-yueng in the 60th minute. Joelinton and Almiron were taken off in the 69th minutes, and Bruce made more changes in the final 20 minutes.

Newcastle – who wrap up their pre-season campaign with a home game against Saint-Etienne on Saturday – pressed for a fourth goal, but couldn’t extend to their lead.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Darlow; Schar (Fernandez, 77), Lascelles, Dummett (Clark, 71), Manquillo (Sterry, 77), Shelvey (M Longstaff, 77), Hayden, S Longstaff (Sung-yueng, 60), Ritchie (Aarons, 11); Almiron (Murphy, 69), Joelinton (Muto, 69). Sub not used: Woodman.