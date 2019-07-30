Joelinton stars for Newcastle United as fans chant against Mike Ashley
Joelinton starred as Steve Bruce presided over Newcastle United’s second pre-season win.
The club beat Hibernian 3-1 at Easter Road tonight thanks to goals from Joelinton, Sean Longstaff and Jamaal Lascelles.
And Joelinton, signed from Hoffenheim for £40million last week, was the pick of the visiting team. The 22-year-old striker held the ball up well, linked play intelligently and was a physical presence up front.
However, the win came at a cost, with Matt Ritchie lasting just 11 minutes before being taken off.
Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, linked with Paris Saint-Germain, was again left out of the squad by head coach Steve Bruce.
The game was punctuated by anti-Mike Ashley chants from the away end. Rafa Benitez’s name was also chanted by travelling fans as Bruce stood in front of the dugout.
Hibs took an 11th-minute lead after a spell of pressure. Stevie Mallan beat Karl Darlow with a 20-yard shot. Ritchie was replaced by Rolando Aarons before the restart.
Newcastle, however, were soon level. Javier Manquillo swung in a ball from the right in the 16th minute, and Joelinton finished from six yards.
United should have been ahead midway through the half. Jonjo Shelvey played in Miguel Almiron with a superb ball, but Ofir Marciano was able to stop his effort with his legs.
Longstaff, however, managed to squeeze the ball through a crowded area and into the net fro 25 yards to make it 2-1 10 minutes before the break.
Bruce didn’t make any changes at the break, and Longstaff, making his first pre-season start, was replaced by Ki Sung-yueng in the 60th minute. Joelinton and Almiron were taken off in the 69th minutes, and Bruce made more changes in the final 20 minutes.
Newcastle – who wrap up their pre-season campaign with a home game against Saint-Etienne on Saturday – pressed for a fourth goal, but couldn’t extend to their lead.
NEWCASTLE UNITED: Darlow; Schar (Fernandez, 77), Lascelles, Dummett (Clark, 71), Manquillo (Sterry, 77), Shelvey (M Longstaff, 77), Hayden, S Longstaff (Sung-yueng, 60), Ritchie (Aarons, 11); Almiron (Murphy, 69), Joelinton (Muto, 69). Sub not used: Woodman.