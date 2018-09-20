Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton wants to sign former Newcastle United and Sunderland duo Ryan Taylor and Ross Wallace after being on trial with the club.

Barton revealed discussions will take place with the pair this week as they look to rival Sunderland in the race for League One promotion.

Taylor, who clocked up over 106 appearances for the Magpies, has been without a club since leaving Indian Super League side ATK.

Barton played with Taylor between 2009-2011 and watched the 34-year-old memorably curl a free-kick past then Sunderland keeper Simon Mignolet when Newcastle last secured a win over their biggest rivals in 2011.

Wallace joined Sunderland from Celtic in 2006 and spent three years at the Stadium of Light before joining Preston North End following a successful loan spell.

Both Taylor and Wallace were the triallists in Town’s 3-1 Lancashire Senior Cup win at AFC Fylde on Tuesday, and Barton revealed he will sit down with the pair this week and explore a potential deal.

“I think it is just day on day. We are going to discuss with them where we think there is a position for them," said Barton.

“Both lads have been very good in the dressing room and on the training pitch. They have had fantastic careers and you want to see that desire and that hunger.

“After all they have achieved in the game, they have both shown they still have a desire and hunger to do things in their career."

Taylor and Wallace have over 150 Premier League appearances between them and Barton wants to take the opportunity to potentially keep them at Highbury.

He said: “We will sit down and have a discussion, probably at the end of the week."

“We’ll see where they are at and what their feeling is towards us, and if we can do something, fantastic.

“They are both good players. If you can bring good players to your group, then I think you have to take the opportunity to do that.

“We’d like to do something because they are good players and hopefully we can get something sorted.”



