The 19-year-old midfielder signed on loan for the League Two side from Newcastle United on deadline day.

He will remain at the Memorial Stadium for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign and is in line to make his EFL debut at Sutton on Saturday (3pm kick-off).

And former Newcastle midfielder and current Rovers boss Joey Barton has been impressed with what he’s seen from Anderson so far on the training ground.

When asked what the teenager and fellow new signing Jon Nolan will bring to his side, Barton responded: “Real quality, based on this morning’s training session.

“We’re always looking for players who can add to the group and we feel they are two guys who are at different ends of the spectrum, but we really think they can add some much-needed competition for places and quality in those midfield berths.

“Elliot did the full session and completed it. He’s at that Superman age when you’re pre-23 or whatever it is for a player when you feel invincible.”

Anderson made two competitive appearances for Newcastle’s first team last season but didn’t feature in the first half of the current campaign. He was allowed to go out on loan as a result with Bristol Rovers fighting off interest from the likes of Luton Town to secure the young midfielder’s signature on a temporary deal.

The midfielder was one of seven loan departures for Newcastle during the January window. The other six included Joe White (Hartlepool), Jeff Hendrick (QPR), Matty Longstaff (Mansfield), Matthew Bondswell (Shrewsbury), Freddie Woodman (Bournemouth) and Jack Young (Wycombe).

