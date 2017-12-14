John Carver reveals why he wants a quick sale at Newcastle

John Carver says the proposed sale of Newcastle United MUST happen – for the good of the club.

Carver – who had a spell as manager the in the 2014-15 season following the departure of Alan Pardew – has spoken about the club's plight.

Rafa Benitez's side are a point above the relegation zone after a losing seven of their last eight Premier League games.

Boyhood fan Carver, now assistant to Pardew at West Bromwich Albion, hopes a sale can be concluded "quickly" given the need for manager Benitez to be given funds to strengthen his squad in next month's transfer window.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Carver said: "It does need to happen – everybody's aware of that – but the quicker it happens, the better it is for that football club.

“Obviously, they're my competitors now – all I’m worried about is West Brom – but Newcastle are in my heart and if they want to go forward over the years, then the takeover has got to happen and it has got to happen quickly.

"They've had one draw in eight games – almost similar to the record I had under different circumstances – but the Geordie fans will be so frustrated over what is going on, and they'll want it to happen now.”

Amanda Staveley's PCP Capital Partners are understood to have made an improved £300million offer for the club.

Meanwhile, West Brom moved out of the Premier League's relegation zone after holding Liverpool to a goalless draw.

Pardew's side are a point behind 16th-placed Newcastle, who take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.