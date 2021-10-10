‘Can there be a more popular goal scorer? The man who knows the true meaning of survival’.

When you reflect on Jonas Gutierrez’s time at Newcastle, it will be hard not to picture the scenes of him running bare-chested, moments after his goal against West Ham assured Newcastle United’s Premier League survival.

For the 52,000 packed into St James’s Park that day, it was a moment to savour as Gutierrez, who had only recently returned following a battle with testicular cancer, hit a low drive into the back of the net to ensure Premier League football would stay at Newcastle for at least another season.

Jonas Gutierrez of Newcastle United celebrates scoring his team's second goal against West Ham United (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

For the man at the very centre of this story, it will be a moment he will never forget:

“If I had to, I’d tell my children that this was the best moment in my career because of the atmosphere inside St James’s Park with the fans.” Gutierrez told Sky Sports.

"After all the things I had to go through in the times before I scored that goal that day was hard for me.

"To be with all the fans there and to stay in the Premier League, to score a goal and get an assist, for me, it was the best moment I can remember in my whole career.”

The Argentinian signed for Newcastle in 2008 and memorably used a Spiderman mask to celebrate his goals in the Championship.

Gutierrez’s partnership with Jose Enrique on the left was vital in the Magpies’ promotion back to the Premier League in 2010 and he also became a crucial player during the 2011/12 season when they qualified for the Europa League.

The winger admitted that he has missed the city of Newcastle and hopes to come back to celebrate with the Toon Army.

"Sooner or later I will be back. The energy that will be there from the fans and the city is making me really, really want to go back.

"I need to be back as it was too many years since I come back and I’m waiting for that moment. I know it is going to be special and sooner or later I will be back in the city.”

